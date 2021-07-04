Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOUTHERN MO BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company. “

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.33. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.59.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $27.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 707,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,523,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,064 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,044,000 after acquiring an additional 48,297 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 342,231 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,223 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 201,516 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 30,596 shares during the period. 50.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

