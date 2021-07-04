Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.92. Bridgewater Bancshares has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.75 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 13.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Todd B. Urness purchased 4,105 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $71,180.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,090,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,917,558.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,869,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after buying an additional 19,904 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after buying an additional 41,705 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 570,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 49,424 shares in the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

