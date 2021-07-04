Zacks Investment Research Lowers VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing product candidates for diseases and disorders involving the central nervous system. The company’s lead product candidate consists of AV-101, is an orally available prodrug candidate in Phase II development, initially for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VistaGen Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.35.

VistaGen Therapeutics stock opened at $3.39 on Thursday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $485.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.88.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,396,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 614,704 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 4,934.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 619,022 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,604,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 399.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 78,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

