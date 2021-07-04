Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SeaChange International, Inc. develops, markets and supports products to manage, store and distribute digital video for television operators, broadcast and telecommunications companies. The company’s products utilize its proprietary distributed application software and standard industry components to automate the management and distribution of short- and long-form video streams including advertisements, movies, news updates and other video programming requiring precise, accurate and continuous execution. “

Separately, Aegis began coverage on shares of SeaChange International in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ SEAC opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. SeaChange International has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $57.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.15.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 95.93% and a negative return on equity of 43.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SeaChange International will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert M. Pons acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 507,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,283.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 40.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SeaChange International by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 46,181 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SeaChange International by 59.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 45,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 15.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; MediaMaker, an OTT video cloud platform that enables operators, broadcasters, media companies, and content owners to ingest, manage, monetize, and distribute their content across networks and devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

