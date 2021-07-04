Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Given “Buy” Rating at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZLNDY. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Zalando from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Zalando from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zalando from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zalando currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of Zalando stock opened at $61.21 on Wednesday. Zalando has a 52 week low of $35.80 and a 52 week high of $62.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.48 and a beta of 1.49.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Zalando had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zalando will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

