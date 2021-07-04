Zcoin (XZC) Price Reaches $4.23 on Major Exchanges

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 4th. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,510.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,326.42 or 0.06551354 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $520.24 or 0.01465017 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.79 or 0.00404924 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.16 or 0.00163779 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.55 or 0.00626716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $147.63 or 0.00415722 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006833 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.19 or 0.00332820 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

