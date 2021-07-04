Zen Protocol (ZP) Price Reaches $0.0463 on Top Exchanges

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0463 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 26% higher against the US dollar. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $31.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Zen Protocol

ZP is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

