Zenfuse (ZEFU) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.14 Million

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 4th. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $165,152.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. One Zenfuse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0512 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zenfuse alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00054328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00017863 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $272.49 or 0.00790970 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse (ZEFU) is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,390,779 coins. Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zenfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenfuse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.