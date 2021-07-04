ZeroSwap 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.64 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 4th. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000633 BTC on exchanges. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $11.14 million and $1.64 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00054736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018174 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.99 or 0.00796872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 49.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,410,716 coins. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

