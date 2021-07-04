Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.11. Zynga posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.82 million.

ZNGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zynga currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.46.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $12.32.

In other Zynga news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 12,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $138,633.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 288,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 11,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $127,299.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,769.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 663,043 shares of company stock worth $6,892,059 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the first quarter worth about $162,413,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zynga by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,558,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,330,586 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Zynga by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 80,334,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,902,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245,233 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,831,000. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,890,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

