$0.06 EPS Expected for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.05. Luna Innovations reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.41 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on LUNA. Zacks Investment Research cut Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNA. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Luna Innovations in the first quarter worth $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Luna Innovations in the first quarter worth $58,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Luna Innovations stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.79. 5,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,539. Luna Innovations has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.01 million, a PE ratio of 83.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

