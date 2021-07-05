$0.11 EPS Expected for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. New York Mortgage Trust reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow New York Mortgage Trust.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 97.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYMT stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -28.78%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

