-$0.33 EPS Expected for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) will report ($0.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.45). Eventbrite reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.56 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 39.38% and a negative net margin of 192.51%.

Shares of EB stock opened at $18.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Eventbrite has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 3.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.69.

In other news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $933,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,782.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 9.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. MIK Capital LP acquired a new position in Eventbrite in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Eventbrite in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eventbrite (EB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.