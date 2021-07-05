$0.41 EPS Expected for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Limoneira posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 310%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Limoneira.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%.

LMNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limoneira currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $26,015.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $29,524.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,439 shares of company stock worth $136,820. Company insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Limoneira by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Limoneira by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Limoneira by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Limoneira during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Limoneira during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.52. 2,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.84 million, a P/E ratio of -38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $20.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Limoneira’s payout ratio is presently -43.48%.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limoneira (LMNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.