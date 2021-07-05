$0.50 EPS Expected for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) to report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Carriage Services posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $96.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.00 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley started coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In related news, VP Carlos R. Quezada acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.07 per share, with a total value of $37,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,051.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,174,583.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $112,730 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 366.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 29,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 29,837 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 8,605.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carriage Services stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.82. Carriage Services has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $39.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

