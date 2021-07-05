$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.52. Sterling Bancorp posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sterling Bancorp.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $253.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.35 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 28.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Shares of STL opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.70. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $27.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $101,257.52. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 110.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Bancorp (STL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.