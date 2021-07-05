$0.57 EPS Expected for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.62. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ OLLI traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.85. 724,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,179. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.28. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $75.75 and a 12 month high of $123.52.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $96,000.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
