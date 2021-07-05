$0.57 EPS Expected for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.62. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OLLI. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.20.

NASDAQ OLLI traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.85. 724,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,179. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.28. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $75.75 and a 12 month high of $123.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $96,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

