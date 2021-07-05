$0.62 EPS Expected for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will announce $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. CONMED posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 985.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.87. The stock had a trading volume of 131,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.56. CONMED has a 1 year low of $68.17 and a 1 year high of $146.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $131,558.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,672 shares in the company, valued at $366,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 42,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $5,593,615.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,913,433.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,087 shares of company stock worth $11,247,998. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

