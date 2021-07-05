$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Columbia Banking System reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $50.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

