$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will report $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.96. BankUnited reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BankUnited.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $226.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.00 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BKU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.73.

BKU traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $42.83. 252,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,867. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.19. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

In other news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $105,869.00. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $76,176.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,499.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,927 shares of company stock valued at $326,015. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BankUnited (BKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.