10,940 Shares in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Bought by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAA. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IAA by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IAA by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of IAA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 358,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of IAA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,707,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,953,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period.

Get IAA alerts:

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $56.32 on Monday. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.76 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.91.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.61 million. IAA had a return on equity of 669.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.