$112.51 Million in Sales Expected for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) will report $112.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $124.00 million and the lowest is $103.64 million. GrowGeneration reported sales of $43.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 158.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year sales of $462.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $450.02 million to $474.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $601.72 million, with estimates ranging from $537.57 million to $643.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.30 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRWG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.03. 2,151,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,824. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.12 and a beta of 2.90.

In other GrowGeneration news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $1,562,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,515.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $3,188,250.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,305 shares of company stock worth $6,238,452. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 238.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,545,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,806,000 after buying an additional 1,088,497 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,615,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,973,000 after buying an additional 679,639 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 634,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after buying an additional 391,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,374,000 after buying an additional 335,237 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth about $16,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

