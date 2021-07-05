11,535 Shares in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 168.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $20.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.45. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $43.26.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

