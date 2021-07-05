1,180 Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,978,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 491.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,923,000 after purchasing an additional 809,840 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $68,031,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7,181.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,527,000 after purchasing an additional 354,185 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 435.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,123,000 after buying an additional 218,864 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.22, for a total transaction of $446,717.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,379.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total transaction of $1,447,286.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,312,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

NYSE IT opened at $253.69 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.86 and a 1-year high of $255.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

