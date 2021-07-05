$122.65 Million in Sales Expected for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to announce sales of $122.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Q2’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $123.03 million and the lowest is $122.06 million. Q2 posted sales of $97.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year sales of $496.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $494.97 million to $498.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $601.26 million, with estimates ranging from $578.05 million to $613.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $116.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $2,087,406.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,161 shares in the company, valued at $24,138,246.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $1,380,226.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,722.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,943. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Q2 by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE QTWO opened at $103.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -43.08 and a beta of 1.53. Q2 has a one year low of $83.52 and a one year high of $148.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.16.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

