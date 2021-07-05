12,531 Shares in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Tenneco during the first quarter worth approximately $7,124,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tenneco by 12.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,613,000 after purchasing an additional 467,677 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tenneco by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 442,346 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tenneco by 932.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 419,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 379,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tenneco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 18,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $202,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 63,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $684,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,219,952 shares of company stock valued at $37,253,115 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEN stock opened at $19.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. Tenneco Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 50.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenneco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

