$130.05 Million in Sales Expected for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to report sales of $130.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Landec’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $135.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.20 million. Landec reported sales of $156.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year sales of $528.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $527.50 million to $529.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $555.98 million, with estimates ranging from $530.91 million to $568.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $137.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.75 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LNDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

In other Landec news, VP Timothy P. Burgess acquired 5,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,399.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 72,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $726,600.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 112,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,710. 11.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Landec by 43.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landec by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landec in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Landec by 444.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Landec by 79.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNDC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 72,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 224.40 and a beta of 1.05. Landec has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

