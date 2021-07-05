132,111 Shares in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) Purchased by Freemont Capital Pte Ltd

Freemont Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 132,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000. 17 Education & Technology Group accounts for about 7.8% of Freemont Capital Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd owned about 0.07% of 17 Education & Technology Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,482,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $17,170,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $12,810,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,149,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 17 Education & Technology Group alerts:

YQ stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 65,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,490. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.78. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $23.93.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.82) by ($0.24). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $5.30 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded 17 Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 17 Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.