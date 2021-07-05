14,000 Shares in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Acquired by Mark Stevens

Mark Stevens bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after buying an additional 448,836 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 307.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 115,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 87,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC cut their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $5.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.33. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

