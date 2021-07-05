$146.22 Million in Sales Expected for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) will post sales of $146.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $146.60 million and the lowest is $146.00 million. Cloudflare posted sales of $99.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year sales of $612.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $591.18 million to $616.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $811.63 million, with estimates ranging from $771.40 million to $835.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.65.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $523,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,139.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $3,668,451.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 978,593 shares of company stock worth $81,904,978. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.02. 1,455,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,266,925. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $109.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.52. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.43 and a beta of 0.04.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

