150,000 Shares in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC) Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.16% of Healthcare Capital as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCCC. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Capital during the first quarter valued at about $338,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Healthcare Capital during the first quarter valued at about $3,584,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Healthcare Capital during the first quarter valued at about $11,592,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCCC stock opened at $9.63 on Monday. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

