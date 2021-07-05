15,300 Shares in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Purchased by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,064,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,709,000 after buying an additional 286,246 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 33.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,527,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,599,000 after buying an additional 1,394,061 shares during the period. Ratos AB bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,770,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,555,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,533,000 after buying an additional 857,705 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1,021.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,382,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 47,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $999,792.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,373.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DNB opened at $21.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.61. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $29.55.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $504.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DNB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

