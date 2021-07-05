178,800 Shares in Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ) Bought by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 178,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Viveon Health Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,815,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Viveon Health Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $8,135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Viveon Health Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,820,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition in the first quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition in the first quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VHAQ opened at $9.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.91. Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

