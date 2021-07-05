18,420 Shares in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Purchased by ICONIQ Capital LLC

ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Cortexyme at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cortexyme by 1,469.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 62,323 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cortexyme by 566.9% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 45,371 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in Cortexyme during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Cortexyme in the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Cortexyme by 383.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 32,027 shares during the period. 62.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

NASDAQ CRTX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.28. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $60.72.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts anticipate that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $1,037,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,369.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 550 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $30,332.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.