$2.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will announce sales of $2.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.21 billion. Toll Brothers posted sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year sales of $8.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.16 billion to $10.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $603,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,425 shares in the company, valued at $14,922,201.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $59,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,133.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,600 shares of company stock worth $1,902,316 in the last 90 days. 10.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOL traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.24. 743,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,965. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $31.75 and a twelve month high of $68.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

