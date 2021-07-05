$2.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) to announce sales of $2.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50 billion. Yum China posted sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year sales of $10.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.42 billion to $10.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.26 billion to $12.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YUMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.34.

Shares of YUMC opened at $66.29 on Monday. Yum China has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,444,000 after buying an additional 5,736,443 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,868,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Yum China by 26.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,097,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,028 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Yum China by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,130,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,377 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,062,000. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

