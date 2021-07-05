20,553 Shares in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Purchased by Indus Capital Partners LLC

Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCM. Capital International Investors raised its position in HUTCHMED by 24.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,862 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,998,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,960,000 after buying an additional 472,641 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,916,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,391,000 after buying an additional 104,791 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,617,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,208,000 after buying an additional 87,980 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,224,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,829,000 after buying an additional 737,837 shares during the period. 31.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCM traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,967. HUTCHMED has a one year low of $23.67 and a one year high of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

