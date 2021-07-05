2,322,912 Shares in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Acquired by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,322,912 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,820,000. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.09% of Liberty TripAdvisor as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRPA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Loews Corp acquired a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

LTRPA opened at $4.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.52. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $7.74.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($6.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 97.11%.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

