2,322,912 Shares in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Bought by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,322,912 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,820,000. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.09% of Liberty TripAdvisor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LTRPA. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth $151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,156,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 110,741 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth $4,088,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 1,484.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 643,993 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LTRPA stock opened at $4.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $7.74.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($6.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 97.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

