2,416 Shares in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $851,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $130.21 on Monday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.43.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 12,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $1,280,865.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,865.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total transaction of $8,435,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,240,656.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 190,625 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,728. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

