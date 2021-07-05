2,786 Shares in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SkyWest by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in SkyWest by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SKYW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $43.52 on Monday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -621.71 and a beta of 2.05.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). SkyWest had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $534.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.00 million. On average, analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

