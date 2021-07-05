2,886 Shares in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 182.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 58,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 37,484 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities cut their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.54.

In related news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $119,879.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,829.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 21,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,461,049.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,559.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,299 shares of company stock worth $4,774,692. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $59.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.23 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

