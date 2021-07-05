30,000 Shares in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU) Purchased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the first quarter worth about $367,000.

Shares of FSSIU stock opened at $10.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

