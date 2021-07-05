3,222 Shares in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,222 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 634.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of ROCK opened at $77.00 on Monday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.82 and a 52-week high of $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.94.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,757.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,610.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

