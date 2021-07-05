325 Shares in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Purchased by Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,393,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,575,000 after purchasing an additional 86,478 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 858,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,775,000 after purchasing an additional 46,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 783,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,449,000 after acquiring an additional 106,876 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 571,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,379,000 after buying an additional 38,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 470,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,589,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total value of $350,763.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,979 shares in the company, valued at $544,764.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,189 shares in the company, valued at $835,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,545 shares of company stock worth $1,149,385 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAND stock traded up $2.59 on Monday, reaching $137.68. The company had a trading volume of 175,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,634. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.34. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.01 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -69.54 and a beta of 0.47.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $113.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.37 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. Analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

BAND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.33.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

