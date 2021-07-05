$35.20 Million in Sales Expected for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) will post $35.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.38 million and the highest is $36.42 million. Medallion Financial reported sales of $30.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year sales of $140.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $137.24 million to $143.83 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $166.67 million, with estimates ranging from $153.45 million to $179.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.51 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Medallion Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medallion Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $8.99. 18,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,657. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $225.06 million, a PE ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 65.2% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 32.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

