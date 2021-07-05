350,000 Shares in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ) Bought by Toscafund Asset Management LLP

Toscafund Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,000. Spartan Acquisition Corp. II comprises 3.8% of Toscafund Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Toscafund Asset Management LLP owned approximately 1.01% of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $1,220,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II by 72.2% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 110,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 46,220 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $531,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II by 301.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 802,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after acquiring an additional 602,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

SPRQ stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.88. 12,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,133. Spartan Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $16.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy value chain. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

