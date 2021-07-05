3,546 Shares in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,546 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

NYSE DY opened at $74.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $101.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.09.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.96 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

