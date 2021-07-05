36,489 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Purchased by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,720,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $631.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $627.90. The stock has a market cap of $90.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $292.28 and a 12-month high of $673.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.86.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

