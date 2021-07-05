$385.37 Million in Sales Expected for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will report $385.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $396.99 million and the lowest is $364.00 million. Atlas reported sales of $363.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.22 million. Atlas had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of Atlas stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $14.26. 403,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,920. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Atlas has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.55%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Atlas during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Atlas during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

